GM: Lordstown dealing with part supply issue

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Management at General Motors says all Lordstown Assembly Plant employees should report to work as scheduled in spite of a parts supply issue.

According to an email from Lordstown Complex Communications Manager Tom Mock, there is a supply chain issue that the supplier is dealing with.

Mock adds that all employees should report at regular start times, but if there is a change, workers will be notified.

The complex which produces the Chevy Cruze, is preparing to cut back from two shifts to one shift due to declining consumer demand.

