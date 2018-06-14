GM: Lordstown dealing with part supply issue

Management at General Motors says all Lordstown Assembly Plant employees should report to work as scheduled in spite of a parts supply issue.

According to an email from Lordstown Complex Communications Manager Tom Mock, there is a supply chain issue that the supplier is dealing with.

Mock adds that all employees should report at regular start times, but if there is a change, workers will be notified.

The complex which produces the Chevy Cruze, is preparing to cut back from two shifts to one shift due to declining consumer demand.