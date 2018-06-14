Niles Police leave sign after meth raid

Investigators left a calling card of sorts when they conducted a drug raid at a home in a Niles neighborhood Thursday morning.

Members of the Niles Police Department's Special Response Team and Drug Unit searched a home at 524 Peffer Avenue at around 7 a.m., arresting the man who lives there, 33-year-old Joseph Boyles for trafficking in drugs.

The search followed an investigation conducted by officers of the drug unit and the Niles Police Street Crimes Unit who say they made undercover buys of methamphetamines at the home.

Police say the search turned up meth, drug paraphernalia and $1,377.

Officers posted a sign on the door of the home that reads, “ATTENTION: This drug House Was Closed Courtesy of The Niles Police Department”.

Also arrested at the home was 58-year-old Charles Proctor III of Warren who was wanted for a probation violation warrant from Liberty PD.