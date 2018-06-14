Kellogg issues recall for Honey Smacks cereal

Kellogg has announced it is recalling packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal because of a potential Salmonella contamination.

The company says it is investigating the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control regarding reported illnesses.

The recall is for the 15.3 oz. Honey Smacks packages (UPC code 3800039103) with a best if used by date of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019 -- and the 23 oz. Honey Smack packages (UPC code 3800014810) with a best if used by date of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

This recall is for the entire United States.

Kellogg is asking people who purchased this product to discard it and contact the company for a full refund.

According to the CDC, use or consumption of products contaminated with Salmonella may result in serious illness. It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, the release said.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

For more information, customers can go here.