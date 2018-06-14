Warren Ave. open again after fire at Wheeler's Fireplace & Grill - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Ave. open again after fire at Wheeler's Fireplace & Grill

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

A fire in Weathersfield could have been a lot worse, according to fire officials.

Around 6 o'clock Thursday flames broke out at Wheeler's Fireplace and Grill along Warren Avenue.

Fire officials said propane tanks were only about ten feet away from the fire that mainly consumed cardboard boxes containing grills.

Fire officials said no one was hurt. The building suffered only minor damage. It's not clear what started the fire.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms