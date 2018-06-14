Half a million dollars bond set for suspect in Youngstown woman's murder

Half a million dollars bond is set for one of the two suspects in the shooting death of a 66-year-old Youngstown woman last weekend.

Jesse Williams and Rebecca Perez both made their court appearances by video arraignment Friday afternoon.

A $500,000 bond was set for 51-year-old Jesse Williams, while the second suspect, 46-year-old Rebecca Perez has a bond set at $200,000.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tells 21 News that 51-year-old Jesse Williams appeared with a lawyer at Youngstown Police headquarters where he surrendered.

Investigators say Williams is the suspected triggerman in the murder of Diane Dent, who was shot as she answered the door of her home on the 2000 block of Goleta Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police have already charged the girlfriend of Dent's son. Rebecca Perez, 46, who turned herself in at Youngstown Police headquarters Wednesday night on a charge of complicity to commit murder.

Youngstown's Prosecutor and Law Director, Jeffrey Limbian, is crediting exceptional police work by Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik and Detective-Sergeant Michael Lambert with solving this case.

21 News has learned that the victim opened her door, was pushed down to the ground and shot in the head and then shot a second time. The bullets, according to authorities and the victim's family, were allegedly meant for her oldest son, Anttwon Dent, who was living at the Goleta Avenue home with the victim.

"A woman of this age, of this grace, and this dignity who did nothing to put herself in harm's way, found herself shot in the head for nothing. Because her son had a dispute with another man. It makes no sense," Prosecutor Limbian said.

The prosecutor says the motive was a fight over a woman.

"Yes. It was over a girl. This was a dispute between two people who had a female friend in common and as a result of that the two men fought. One man got the better of another man and then the person who I think received the worst of it came looking for him and took it out on his mother," Limbian said.

In a strange twist, there are a set of odd connections that make this case even more tragic.

The victim Diane Dent was the grandmother to murder victim Jiyen Dent. The infant, who was only three months old, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in 2003.

Suspect Jesse Williams is the brother of mass murder Willie "Flip" Williams who was executed on death row for killing four Youngstown men during what was known as the "Labor Day Massacre."

Prosecutor Limbian tells 21 News, "As I hear it, this suspect was never the same after the circumstances happened with his brother. So it's amazing how much psychological damage can befall someone as a result of what a relative does. It's sort of a cautionary tale that the sins of the brother sort of seem to be revisited on the other brother in time."