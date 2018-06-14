'Medical Marijuana in the Workplace' seminar to be held for local employers

A seminar will be held in Boardman to help explain how new Ohio medical marijuana laws will affect the workplace.

The event, hosted by On Demand Drug Testing & Work Solutions, will be on Friday, June 29.

It invites local employers to learn about how the September 8th deadline to get medical marijuana policies in place will affect their business operations.

There will be information on Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law and legal considerations for employers, including drug testing policies and workplace testing.

There will also be a panel discussion and open Q&A with industry professionals.

This seminar is open to the public and a complimentary brunch will be provided with a $20 registration fee.

This event will be held at the Holiday Inn's Boardman Conference Center and The Grand Ballroom.

Those interested can register online by clicking here.