Free bus rides in the Valley to celebrate 'Dump the Pump Day'

In celebration of "Dump the Pump Day," the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will be giving out free bus rides on Thursday, June 21.

This will be for all rides on its fixed route buses to encourage people to ride public transportation rather than driving a car.

A release says they started celebrating this day in 2006 when gas prices were over $3 per gallon.

"Dump the Pump Day is a great opportunity for those who have never used WRTA before to see how easy, convenient and cost-effective it is to ride the bus," said Marianne Vaughn, executive director of WRTA.

Just in Mahoning County, WRTA provides 1.5 million rides annually to county residents, the release said.

Those who ride free on "Dump the Pump Day" can also enter a drawing to win one of three 31-day passes or three multi-ride passes to be given away by WRTA.

For more information, you can click here.

