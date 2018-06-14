Southington Twp. crash leaves truck flipped over and two injured - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Southington Twp. crash leaves truck flipped over and two injured

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH -

A two-car crash in Southington Township Thursday left one truck flipped over and one car in the ditch alongside U.S. Route 422 NW and State Route 305 NW. 

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. and sent both drivers to the hospital. 

The cause is not yet clear and remains under investigation. 

