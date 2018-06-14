Man arrested after incident with 8-year-old outside Hermitage Walmart

A man has been arrested in Hermitage after allegedly making inappropriate and suggestive comments to an eight-year-old girl.



The alleged incident happened while the girl was collecting donations for the Sharon cheerleaders outside of the Hermitage Walmart on June 2.

According to the police report, this is where she was approached by the man later identified as Christopher Dencher.

The report says Dencher gave the eight-year-old a dollar, and then he allegedly told the girl that "it would be nice to take your clothes off and put it between your legs and make you warm."

Dencher has been arrested and is in violation of his probation for indecent exposure involving a minor.