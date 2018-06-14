Lakeview Middle School demolished to pave way for new school - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lakeview Middle School demolished to pave way for new school

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
CORTLAND, Ohio -

The old Lakeview Middle School was reduced to rubble Thursday.

The school has been demolished to make room for the new school, which has been under construction for a year. 

The new 130,000 square foot building will house more than 1,000 students from pre-school to eighth grade.

The project is scheduled to be completed by September.

