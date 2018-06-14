Authorities: Man abducts 4-year-old, sexually assaults her

AVONDALE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old Pennsylvania girl abducted from her bedroom and sexually assaulted by a stranger told them "a monster took me when I was sleeping."

The Chester County district attorney's office says Humberto Guzman-Garcia is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, attempted rape and related charges. The 35-year-old suspect's last known address was in Avondale.

Authorities say Guzman-Garcia broke into the family's Avondale home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and knocked on the girl's bedroom door. He allegedly took her outside to a shed and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl's parents could not locate her, the father went outside and saw the attack in progress. Authorities say Guzman-Garcia ran off but was later found hiding in a disabled car.

It wasn't known Thursday if Guzman-Garcia has retained an attorney.

