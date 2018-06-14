Wolf proposes looser licensing rules for barbers, other jobs

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's governor wants to stop mandating professional licenses for 13 types of jobs, calling current regulations a barrier to employment.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is releasing a study Thursday of the state's professional licensure rules and his proposals to improve them.

More than a million state residents currently hold professional licenses.

The governor wants to eliminate them for auctioneers, barbers, campground membership salespeople and natural hair braiders, among others.

Replacing licensing mandates with less onerous training or registration rules will require legislative action.

Wolf says military spouses should have an easier way to transfer qualifications when moving from other states.

He also is backing a repeal of an automatic 10-year ban on 13 types of licenses for those convicted of drug felonies, instead letting licensing boards consider the criminal record.

