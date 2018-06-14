Public tests out new Mercer County voting machines

People in Mercer County got the chance to try out new voting systems on Thursday.

This after a new state directive that requires the county to have a new system in place by April of 2020.

Mercer County Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg says it's critical for the public to weigh in on these new voting systems to become familiar with what they'll be using in the future.

"We had a session this afternoon for our county commissioners, and some of our folks who work with the equipment on a more regular basis, but the public is equally as important in this process and that's why we're opening the door and we're happy to have what we got tonight," Greenburg said.

More demonstrations will be hosted on June 28 and July 12.