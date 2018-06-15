Crowd expected at Lordstown's TJX zone change hearing

If past turnouts are any indication, you can expect a lot of people will show for Saturday morning's public hearing and council meeting that could help determine if distribution center will be built in the village.

The 11 a.m. hearing will take public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial.

The move would open the door for TJX Home Goods to continue with plans to build its distribution center and bring 1,000 jobs to Lordstown.

Some people living near the property in question have mounted a campaign to stop the project or move it elsewhere citing concerns about dust, noise, and traffic.

TJX Homegoods has responded to the concerns promising to create a buffer zone, LED lighting that would be directed toward the building, install a retention pond for rainwater runoff, road rerouting, and traffic lights.

A special village council meeting is scheduled immediately following the hearing where action could be taken on the zoning request.

Even if council approves the zoning change, opponents could circulate petitions seeking a public vote to reverse the decision.

Anticipating a possible referendum, local legislators have pushed through a bill that includes a provision that applies that would move any such election up from November to August.

Governor John Kasich signed the bill on Thursday.

Saturday's hearing and council meeting are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Lordstown Village building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.