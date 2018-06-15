Three people treated after Newton Falls fire

Three people were sent to the hospital after a couch caught fire in a Newton Falls Home.

Rescue crews were called to the 1200 block of Warren Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 saying they had pulled the burning couch out of a home.

However, the couch was still near two vehicles and the home was filled with smoke.

Firefighters put out fans to vent the smoke from the home.

Three people were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment after breathing too much smoke.

One man also had burns on his leg and hand.

There is no information on the names or conditions of the victims.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.