Sharpsville man sues Warren massage business

A Mercer County man is suing a Warren massage business, a masseuse, and the company that manufactured the table he says collapsed while he was receiving a massage.

Dennis Kushay of Sharpsville is suing Hair Waxing and More LLC, 8224 East Market Street for more than $25,000 in damages.

According to the suit, a woman who was massaging Kushay's back on January 27 left the room after telling him to flip over so she could massage the other side.

Kushay claims the massage table collapsed to the floor, catching his ring finger in a separation on the table.

The suit says one-and-a-half inches of his finger was amputated in the incident. Emergency room physicians were unable to re-attach the finger.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the salon and the unnamed woman who was giving the massage.

The suit also claims the company that manufactured the table should also be held liable for damages.

The lawsuit was filed last month. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court records show that none of the defendants had filed a response as of Friday.