Newton Falls Police investigate injuries to twin babies

Newton Falls Police and Trumbull County Children Services are trying to learn more about how twin baby girls suffered injuries that resulted in several hospitalizations.

Responding to inquiries from 21 News, Trumbull County Children Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner said that the six-month-old girls are being cared for in Akron Children's Hospital.

He says the investigation began two weeks ago after learning that the infants had been in and out of hospitals several times, including St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

According to Schaffner, scans and other medical tests are being conducted to determine if some of the injuries are older than others.

Schaffner would not disclose the nature of the injuries but said he didn't believe they do not immediately threaten the lives of either twin.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Schaffner says the girls are in a safe place right now.