Gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray hosts 'Economic Opportunity Tour' in Warren

Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor Rich Cordray launched his campaign's 'Economic Opportunity Tour' on Friday with his very first stop being here in the Valley.

Cordray was in Warren Friday morning and hosted an event with leaders and members from the United Steelworkers (USW) and the United Mineworkers of America (UMWA) to discuss his track record of standing on the side of working families, and how he said he will help grow the middle class as Governor by investing in infrastructure, workforce training and creating good-paying jobs.

Cordray is expected to visit Martin's Ferry, Zanesville and Newark later Friday.