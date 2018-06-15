Court sets execution date for killer of Warren couple

Thirty-two years after a husband and wife were murdered in their Warren home, the Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man convicted of the killings.

The justices issued a finding on Friday ordering that 51-year-old Charles Lorraine has been scheduled for execution on March 15, 2023.

The court decision came at the urging of Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins who filed a motion in April asking for an execution date for Lorraine, who was sentenced to death for the 1986 stabbing deaths of 80-year-old Doris Montgomery and her 77-year-old husband Raymond.

Lorraine was convicted on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of complicity to commit burglary, and one count of robbery.

According to court records, the Montgomerys had been friendly and generous to Lorraine in the past and they had hired him to perform tasks around their home.

On May 6, 1986, investigators say Lorraine got Raymond Montgomery to go to the second floor of his home on the pretense that he had forgotten an item.

Upon entering the room, Lorraine, while wearing rubber gloves, stabbed Montgomery five times with a butcher knife.

After killing the husband, police say Lorraine returned to the first floor, where Mrs. Montgomery was confined to bed and stabbed her nine times.

He then burglarized the home and went to a bar and bought drinks with the stolen money, according to court documents.

Investigators say Lorraine and a friend returned to the Montgomery home to steal again.

Watkins says Lorraine has exhausted all of his state and federal appeals and has not asked for a stay of his execution.