Mistrial declared in Youngstown murder case

Johnny Wallace III seen during his arrest in November

A Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge has declared a mistrial after a verdict was not reached in a Youngstown murder case after about a day and a half of deliberation.

Jurors who said they couldn't reach a verdict in the case were told to go back and deliberate further early Friday but still could not come up with a unanimous decision for 24-year-old Johnny Wallace, III.

The judge had addressed members of the jury, urging them to consider the evidence further.

The trial began Monday for Wallace, who is charged with murder for allegedly killing 45-year-old Colin Brown, whose body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille on South Avenue in November.

Within the next few days, the court plans to set a retrial date for Wallace.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.