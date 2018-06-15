Grand Jury indicts Farmington man for fatal crash

A Farmington man faces further court proceedings for a deadly traffic accident in Bazetta Township.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Friday indicted 19-year-old Mark Donaldson for vehicular homicide in connection with the May 9, 2017 death of Marye Urey.

State Troopers say the 59-year-old Warren woman died after the van she was driving was struck by an oncoming Buick that had crossed the center line on Johnson Plank Road.

Urey and a passenger in the van, 25-year-old Melissa Urey of Warren, were both taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Marye Urey died as a result of the crash.

Donaldson, who was driving the Buick, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries the patrol said were not life-threatening.

The grand jury declined to indict Donaldson on the more serious felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide but instead sent the case back to Trumbull County Central District Court to consider the misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.