Police looking for suspect in Poland bank robbery

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
POLAND, Ohio -

Police in Boardman and Poland are on the lookout for a suspect in a bank robbery in Poland Friday.

Police released photos of the suspect who they say allegedly robbed the Chemical Bank on Main Street around 11:15 am.

They said they do not believe a weapon was involved. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Poland Village Police Department. 

