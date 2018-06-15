Grand Jury indicts Niles murder suspect

Fire crews responded to a fire at Tokyo House on the 1900 block of South Avenue in Youngstown.More >>
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting curfew sweeps for minors on Friday at 9 p.m.More >>
An investigation at the Portage County Sheriff's Office is underway after they report a woman was "seriously assaulted" while riding her bike on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail.More >>
The bonds are set for two teens suspected of a weekend shooting on Youngstown's south side.More >>
A program to pay homeless people to pick up trash in an Ohio neighborhood could begin soon.More >>
Police say an Ohio man shot and killed another man who was attacking a woman with an ax.More >>
A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old Pennsylvania girl abducted from her bedroom and sexually assaulted by a stranger told them "a monster took me when I was sleeping."More >>
A strong storm has pounded parts of Pennsylvania, damaging buildings, overturning cars and downing trees and power lines.More >>
A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.More >>
Six restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio have been ordered to pay $111,000 in back pay and damages to 27 workers for minimum wage and overtime violations.More >>
Police say a teenager who took a stolen, loaded gun to a Maryland high school near Washington has been charged as an adult with several offenses.More >>
Two police officers responding to reports of teenagers being abducted at gunpoint were injured when someone started shooting at them at a Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say a 20-year-old man will face charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault after shots were fired at two western Pennsylvania police officers.More >>
A Pennsylvania mayor who resigned from office after he was charged with patronizing a prostitute has pleaded no contest in the case.More >>
