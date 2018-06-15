Grand Jury indicts Niles murder suspect

Prosecutors wasted no time in getting an indictment against the man suspected of killing a Warren man in the parking lot of a Niles bar.

Four days after 23-year-old Clayton Bender was shot to death outside Madden’s Bar on Route 422, the Trumbull County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Friday charging 38-year-old Robin Luke Caviness Jr. with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of having a firearm at a place where liquor is sold.

Caviness was arrested on Monday, just hours after witnesses say Bender was shot following a private party at the bar.

The suspect remains held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $2 million bond set by a judge during his earlier arraignment in Warren Municipal Court.