Cordray pinpoints campaign issues during visit to Warren

Democrat Richard Cordray, who wants to be Ohio's next Governor chose a Warren union hall to launch his economic opportunity tour on Friday.

Flanked by labor leaders at a union hall, Cordray says his focus is on what he calls kitchen table issues that impact the economic future of the state and working families. On Health Care, Cordray says we can't abandon medicaid expansion.



"What we need is to stabilize what we have, keep our health care, not take it away from people and recognize how fundamentally important this is to the state of Ohio. We will have hospitals close in Ohio and health care will diminish if we lose medicaid expansion," Cordray said.



On education, he supports local control and more accountability by charter schools.



"Charter schools have to be more accountable and those that are failing need to be closed and lets get that money back to strengthen public education in Ohio. i also disagree with the notion that the state government should take over school districts and run them as dictatorships without any involvement from the local community,"



On job training he supports getting people who want to work the skills they need.



"Businesses want to hire but they can't find people with the right qualifications, that's a gap we need to close, and our community colleges can be a big part of that," according to Cordray.

With two county commissioners in the room, Cordray said he will takes steps to restore cuts to the local government fund.



"It's been fundamentally wrong that the state legislature has seen local government as someone to prey upon, take their money to Columbus and not bring it back to our local communities,"

Cordray says that practice hurts everyone and makes it difficult for local governments to deliver services. Cordray is opposing Republican Mike DeWine.

