Police looking for suspect after woman was 'seriously assaulted' on Portage trail

An investigation at the Portage County Sheriff's Office is underway after they report a woman was "seriously assaulted" while riding her bike on the Berlin Hike and Bike Trail.

The incident happened on Thursday around 6 p.m. on the trail located just off of State Route 224 in Deerfield.

A release from the department says the woman was later able to get assistance from other walkers on the trail who came along after the assault.

The suspect has been described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, around 6 feet tall and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds. He has short brown, curly hair and no facial hair, the release said.

The suspect also may have been driving an older gray four-door Pontiac Bonneville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 330-296-5100.