Youngstown police starting summer curfew sweeps - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police starting summer curfew sweeps

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting curfew sweeps for minors on Friday at 9 p.m.

This is in cooperation with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and the Juvenile Justice Center.

The curfew says those 17 years old and younger can not be on city streets and sidewalks from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms