Air Quality Advisory issued for Valley on Saturday

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Valley on Saturday.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments says this will be for the Youngstown-Warren region as warm temperatures increase ozone formation.

On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be at 101. The AQI range that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups is from 101 to 150.

This means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, senior citizens and those with breathing problems.

Justin Mondok from the East Gate Regional Council of Governments says that those affected should limit their time outside.

Air quality is expected to improve on Sunday and Monday.