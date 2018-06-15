Two suspects in Goleta Ave. murder appear in court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two suspects in Goleta Ave. murder appear in court

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Jesse Williams (L) Rebecca Perez (R) Jesse Williams (L) Rebecca Perez (R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A murder on any level is senseless, but when it comes to Youngstown's most recent homicide, that's taking it to a whole new level.  

This became evident at Friday's court appearance of the two suspects.

As 21 News has been reporting, the death of Diane Dent was senseless in that detectives and prosecutors tell us she was not the intended victim.  It's also senseless because it was revealed in court that the two suspects had almost no criminal records.

According to the prosecutor, Rebecca Perez has no criminal record at all.  But after turning herself in on an arrest warrant on Wednesday she is charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder for allegedly driving the triggerman to the victim's home on Goleta Avenue.  That's on the city's Northside.  

On Sunday, Diane Dent was shot and killed as she opened her front door in broad daylight.  Perez's bond was set at $200,000.

The alleged gunman, 51-year-old Jesse Williams had his bond set at $500,000 as he made his initial appearance before a judge by video arraignment from the Mahoning County Jail.

The prosecutor said the only thing in Williams' criminal history is a cocaine charge from 2007.  Williams is charged with aggravated murder for allegedly pushing the 66-year-old victim to the ground as she opened the door of her Goleta Avenue home.  She was then shot in the head and then shot again.  

Investigators believe Williams was looking for the victim's son Anttwan Dent.  The two men had been in a fight in Austintown just the night before over Rebecca Perez.

