Boardman woman accused of injecting drugs into friend's IV

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Sheila Kralj Sheila Kralj
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A patient at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown needed Narcan after her friend allegedly put drugs into her IV using a syringe.

Sheila Kralj, 37, of Boardman was booked into the Mahoning County jail Friday after an arrest warrant was issued from the hospital. 

The incident happened just before midnight on Tuesday, June 5.

According to the report, a nurse said she saw the patient standing by the bathroom disoriented and confused after Kralj left. The nurse says she moved the patient to the bed where she passed out and stopped breathing. Narcan was then used to revive the patient.

After a search of the room, the nurse reported finding a used syringe, a white powder in the bathroom and a dark powder in a drawer of the room believed to be suspected heroin. 

The report adds police found suspected drugs and paraphernalia in various parts throughout the patient's room including a syringe and silver spoon as well as a plastic container with a powdery substance inside. 

The patient said she had a previous problem with drugs but has been clean for six months, the report said. She continued by saying that Kralj set her up and later said Kralj allegedly took her car without permission.

The patient agreed to let the nurse look at her phone. The report said the nurse allegedly found text messages from the patient asking Kralj to come to the hospital and bring her drugs.

Kralj now faces a charge of corrupting another with drugs.

