Simply Slavic festival underway in downtown Youngstown

The annual Simply Slavic Ethnic Heritage Festival is underway in downtown Youngstown.

The festival kicked off Friday with "Party on the Plaza" and will continue on Saturday.

This annual event includes folk dancing, vendors, educational exhibits, homemade food, street dancing and children’s activities.

The festivities continue on Saturday from noon to midnight.

"We welcome all residents of the Mahoning Valley to join in celebrating a piece of our diverse cultural heritage as we honor the rich traditions of Eastern Europe," the release said.

There will be free admission for children up to age 12 and admission for those 13 and up is $4.

East Federal between Market and Walnut will be closed for this event until Sunday at 8 a.m.