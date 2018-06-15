Buhl Park to get Pump Track for bikes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Buhl Park to get Pump Track for bikes

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

Buhl Park is set to get the first Pump Track in the northeast United States, making it a go-to place for bicycling.

A Pump Track is a continuous rolling loop of berms and “rollers” that can be ridden without pedaling, according to a release. The idea of a pump track is to use a pumping motion to maintain speed around the track.

“After riding a handful of pump tracks, I believe they are the next big thing. They are safe, entertaining and a great workout," said Riley Atterholt, director of recreation at Buhl Park.

The completion of all this will help Buhl Park tie in with the upcoming improvements in bike lane access in the city of Hermitage and city of Sharon.

In addition to the Pump Track, the park will be installing a bike skills area made of dirt jumps, rollers, berms and technical mountain bike features, the release said. The Pump Track and skills area will connect with the five miles of mountain bike trails that Buhl Park is also making.

The construction for the Pump Track is set to start mid-August and be completed by the end of the month.

Once completed, this will be free and open to the public.

