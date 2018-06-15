Two charged after Youngstown officer came into contact with opio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two charged after Youngstown officer came into contact with opioid

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Raylen Wallace (L) Vincent Hill (R) Raylen Wallace (L) Vincent Hill (R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two men will be charged with assault against a police officer after the officer came into contact with an opioid during a raid.

Vincent Hill, 41, and Raylen Wallace, 32, are the two men being charged. Police say the men had heroin and fentanyl in their possession. 

"I don't want to wait until a police officer is severely injured, or perhaps killed, by being exposed to fentanyl," said Jeff Limbian, a Youngstown prosecutor and law director.  "So I'm going to keep charging those defendants with assault on a police officer if they're bringing those kinds of dangerous drugs into the community."

The Youngstown officer, Jimmy Hughes, had to be taken to the hospitalized after coming into contact with the opioid.

Officer Hughes was back at work immediately and appears to have suffered no long-term effects.

Another man was also charged with assaulting a Youngstown police officer after fentanyl was disbursed by the suspect in a police cruiser during an arrest.

