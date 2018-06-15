Firestone Farms plans expansion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Firestone Farms plans expansion

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Firestone Farms is getting ready to break ground on an expansion.

The plaza currently has 15 tenants, including one dining destination called the Homestead Kitchen.

Due to the area's success, the plaza is planning to continue expanding while also hoping to showcase the history of the land, which was once a farm of Harvey Firestone.

Tom Mackall of Firestone Farms says, "There will be another restaurant, and on the side of the building that faces the clock tower, [will] be all retail. On the outside of the building, in the courtyards, [will] be all businesses."  Mackall explains, "[They] are trying to have a little bit of both-trying to have a mix-like a small town would have. [Their] vision is 1930 Columbiana".

While the second plaza is just getting ready to break ground, an escape room will be opening in the next month in the replica of Harvey Firestone's house.

