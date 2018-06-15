Girl Scouts grow garden to help those in need

The girl scout troops of Hubbard were inspired to make a difference in their community.

They came up with the idea to grow food that will be donated to those in need.

More than 50 scouts from kindergarten through high school came out to Warren G Harding park to plant vegetables in their garden.

Troop Volunteer Mary Kay Wilburns explains that their hard work did not end after planting the crops. She says that "they know that they're helping out, and then we're going to have them also volunteer in the fall when it comes time to pass out the vegetables."

This way, she says, "they get to see the full cycle form planting it to taking care of it, to harvesting it, to actually being able to help out the people".

During the planting, the scouts also dedicated a bench in the garden to Felicity Cook, a member of the troop that passed away.

The bench is decorated with the girls' hand prints and sits in the garden's center.