Girl Scouts grow garden to help those in need - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girl Scouts grow garden to help those in need

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

The girl scout troops of Hubbard were inspired to make a difference in their community.

They came up with the idea to grow food that will be donated to those in need.

More than 50 scouts from kindergarten through high school came out to Warren G Harding park to plant vegetables in their garden.

Troop Volunteer Mary Kay Wilburns explains that their hard work did not end after planting the crops. She says that "they know that they're helping out, and then we're going to have them also volunteer in the fall when it comes time to pass out the vegetables."

This way, she says, "they get to see the full cycle form planting it to taking care of it, to harvesting it, to actually being able to help out the people".

During the planting, the scouts also dedicated a bench in the garden to Felicity Cook, a member of the troop that passed away.

The bench is decorated with the girls' hand prints and sits in the garden's center.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:59:34 GMT

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

  • Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:11:38 GMT

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

  • Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:50:15 GMT
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms