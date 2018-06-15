Boardman event to gear up for Hot Rod Super Nationals

Car lovers will want to head to the Southern Park Mall this weekend.

The organizers for this year's Hot Rod Super Nationals have classic show cars set up inside the mall.

At this event, there will also be pre-show sales on spectator passes, show car registration, weekend passes and Hot Rod Super Nationals merchandise.

The event lasts through Sunday.

The Hot Rod Super Nationals run June 22 through June 24.

