Scrappers start season off with a win

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

The Scrappers started their 20th season off with a dramatic extra-inning win against West Virginia.

They scored three times in the ninth and then three more in the tenth to send the fans home happy.

The final score was nine to eight. 

