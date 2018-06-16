Youngstown warehouse burned to the ground

Fire crews were called out to a blaze that burned a warehouse on Poland Avenue to the ground.

Chief Smith of the Youngstown Fire Department tells 21 News that calls came in around 10 p.m. on Friday.

When 21 News arrived on the scene, the building was nearly burned to the ground.

Chief Smith says that the building was vacant, and the fire caused a total loss.

Youngstown Fire Department's arson investigator was contacted to investigate the cause.

Cheif Smith tells 21 News that there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.