California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

The proposal, announced Friday, contradicts a recent state court ruling that found coffee should carry warning labels because it contains a carcinogen created during the brewing process.

But the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment says a review of more than 1,000 studies published this week by the World Health Organization found inadequate evidence of coffee causing cancer.

If the regulation is adopted it would be a huge win for the coffee industry, which faced potentially massive civil penalties after losing a lawsuit over the issue.

A nonprofit successfully sued Starbucks and others to require the warnings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:59:34 GMT

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

  • Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:11:38 GMT

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

  • Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:50:15 GMT
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms