Farmdale business sues Trumbull County for $1.2 million

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

A Farmdale couple is suing Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith and the county for $1.2 million claiming the denial of a truck permit is hurting their logging business.

William and Beth Spithaler filed the civil rights suit in U.S. District Court alleging that Smith has refused to issue a road use permit for trucks used to transport logs in their business, Gustavus Firewoods and Hardwoods.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith denied the permits to retaliate against William Spithaler for submitting a public records request seeking the criteria used to issue truck permits in the county.

Spithaler says in the suit that other businesses that carry loads similar to those carried by his logging company have been issued permits in the past.

After submitting a public records request in March, Spithaler said the engineer's legal counsel responded by stating “it found the content and frequency of Mr. Spithaler's requests for information pursuant to the Ohio Public Records Law to be troubling.”

Calling the denial of the permit “irrational”, Spithaler says his business is losing money as a result.

Neither Smith nor the county has filed responses to the lawsuit which seeks a jury trial.

