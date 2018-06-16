A bit more muggy Saturday, miserable for Father's Day and the st - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A bit more muggy Saturday, miserable for Father's Day and the start of the week

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

Saturday will feature partial sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and dewpoints in the mid-60s. A shower or even thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the afternoon and early evening. Air quality Saturday will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. 

Father's Day will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s but heat indices will make it feel in the mid-90s. 

Monday will be even worse with highs near 92 and heat indices in the upper 90s. 

The heat backs off Tuesday but the chance for a shower or storms stays in the forecast through Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms