Crash in Farmington Township: one vehicle hits pole, another into house

One vehicle ran into a house, and another into a pole, in Farmington Township on Saturday morning.

Trumbull Dispatch tells 21 News that around 8:20 a.m. two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV, crashed into each other at State Route 534 NW/ST Route 88.

Dispatch says that after the collision the SUV veered off and hit a utility pole, causing the pole to split and wires to fall.

Due to the impact from the crash, Trumbull Dispatch says that the pickup truck ran into a house.

Reports state that both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene, due to the wires down.

Trumbull Dispatch tells 21 News that injuries are not yet confirmed, however, there are squad units currently at the scene.

