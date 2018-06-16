Crash in Farmington Township: one vehicle hits pole, another int - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash in Farmington Township: one vehicle hits pole, another into house

Posted: Updated:
By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
Connect

One vehicle ran into a house, and another into a pole, in Farmington Township on Saturday morning.

Trumbull Dispatch tells 21 News that around 8:20 a.m. two vehicles, a pickup truck and an SUV, crashed into each other at State Route 534 NW/ST Route 88.

Dispatch says that after the collision the SUV veered off and hit a utility pole, causing the pole to split and wires to fall.

Due to the impact from the crash, Trumbull Dispatch says that the pickup truck ran into a house.

Reports state that both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene, due to the wires down.

Trumbull Dispatch tells 21 News that injuries are not yet confirmed, however, there are squad units currently at the scene. 

Stay with 21 News for updates. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    17-year-old boy shot in leg in Warren Township Friday night

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:59:34 GMT

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

    A shooting took place Friday night near 6th Street and Todd Avenue in Warren Township.

    More >>

  • Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Abandoned house catches on fire in Youngstown

    Saturday, June 16 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-16 23:11:38 GMT

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

    The Youngstown fire department is investigating a fire at an abandoned house on the city's south side. 

    More >>

  • Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:50:15 GMT
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.  The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial. Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms