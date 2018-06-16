Youngstown home catches fire

Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a house on Orrin Avenue in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

Chief Smith, of the Youngstown Fire Department, tells 21 News that the house is home to a grandmother and three children.

According to Chief Smith, no one was home at the time of the fire, and it was presumably neighbors who smelled smoke and called the Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic, due to electrical issues.

The home had some damage due to the smoke, however, the exact state of the residence is unknown at this time.

