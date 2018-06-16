Lordstown Village Council holds first reading on TJX

The Lordstown Village Council held a public hearing on Saturday to continue the process of moving a TJX distribution center to Lordstown.

The 11 a.m. hearing took public comments on a request to rezone or reclassify seven parcels of land, totaling 290 acres zoned residential to industrial.

Andrew Mastrangelo, Manager of Media Relations for TJX, told 21 News, “We are pleased with the progress being made in this process and are grateful to the Council for taking the time to consider our proposal.”

Today's meeting was just the first reading. A vote will not take place until the next meeting on June 21.