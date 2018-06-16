Scrappers win home opener

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers opened their 20th season of baseball on Friday night at Eastwood Field and treated their fans to an extra-innings walk-off win.

Gabriel Mejia delivered a sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning to score Hosea Nelson for the 9-8 win over the West Virginia Black Bears.

West Virginia would strike first with a run in the top of the first inning. Brett Kinneman drove in the first run of the season with an RBI fielder’s choice for the 1-0 lead.

The Scrappers would answer back with a run to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning. Michael Tinsley’s sacrifice fly would score Jose Fermin to tie the score.

After the Black Bears took the lead back in the top of the third, the Scrappers would get their first lead of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs Fermin would deliver a two-run single to score Henry Pujols and Gianpaul Gonzalez for the 3-2 lead.

The Black Bears would take the lead back in the top of the ninth when they sent all nine batters to the plate and pushed four runs across. Once again the Scrappers would rally in the bottom of the inning. With one out Fermin would drive in the first run of the inning with an RBI groundout. Tyler Freeman then delivered a two-run double to tie the game at 6.

After West Virginia scored two in the top of the 10th, the Scrappers would land the final blow in the bottom of the inning. With no out and the bases loaded, Pujols was hit by a pitch to cut the deficit to one. A wild pitch would then allow Mitch Reeves to score from third to tie the game setting the stage for Mejia’s walk-off heroics.

Juan Mota started for the Scrappers and took a no-decision in 4.0 innings of work. He allowed 2 earned runs on 3 hits. Luis Valdez followed with 3.0 innings of relief. Valdez allowed 3 hits and walked 1 while striking out 1. Dakody Clemmer followed with 1.1 innings of work. Clemmer allowed 4 runs, 2 earned, on 3 hits. He struck out 3. Erick Algarin then went 0.2 innings allowing a hit and a walk. Luis Santos (1-0) earned the win in 1.0 inning of work. Santos allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, on 2 hits. He walked 1.

The Scrappers (1-0) continue their series with West Virginia on Saturday night. Luis Oviedo will start for Mahoning Valley. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

Source: Mahoning Valley Scrappers