Wrecked, abandoned car found on Route 62 early Saturday morning

An abandoned car was found wrecked on Youngstown-Warren Road in Hubbard Saturday morning.

Liberty police said that the wrecked Mustang was found on the side of the road around 4:00 a.m.

According to officers, there was a lot of damage to the front-end of the car.

At the time the vehicle was located, police said that no one was occupying it.

Liberty police said that the vehicle was towed away, and to their knowledge, the owner of the car has yet to be identified.

