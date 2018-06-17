Road in Liberty Twp. closed after car crashes into pole, driver tries to leave scene

Police are investigating a crash that left a pole in the middle of a Liberty Township road early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Green Acres Drive is closed after a car crashed into a pole.

When 21 News arrived on the scene, the pole was crushed and the transformer leaked on the road.

Ohio Edison is on scene working to clean the area up and put up a new pole.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, when officers arrived on scene the driver tried to drive away.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.