State Route 45 closed this week in Jackson Township

State Route 45 in Jackson Township is closed for road work.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 45 between Palmyra Road and Kirk Road is closed through Friday, June 22 for a culvert replacement.

Drivers are being detoured along Mahoning Avenue to State Route 46 to US 224.

This $200,000 project to replace a culvert on State Route 45 and State Route 165 is scheduled to be completed by late September 2018.