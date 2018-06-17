Paving begins Monday in Grove City Borough and Pine Township

A paving project will begin on Monday in Mercer County.

Authorities said that the project will take place on Route 173 and Route 208 in Grove City Borough and Pine Township, Mercer County.

The paving includes Route 173 (North Broad Street) from the intersection with Route 58 to the intersection with Cranberry Road (SR 2007), and Route 208 from the intersection with Route 173 to the intersection with Riverside Avenue. It is said to include a total of 1.4 miles of roadway.



Authorities stated that work will include milling, asphalt paving, and upgraded curb ramps, sidewalks, and shoulders, along with updated drainage, signs, and pavement markings.



The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving, Inc. of Valencia, PA, and the contract cost is $1,141,519.58, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.



This project is made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania's transportation funding plan.



Work is scheduled to start June 18, 2018, and is expected to be completed by September 21, 2018.



No detours are anticipated with the project, but motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers.