More detox options needed in Columbiana County

The lack of residential treatment options is another hurdle in fighting the opioid epidemic in Columbiana County.

21 News reported this week on the rise in drug overdose deaths in Columbiana County, where 41 people died in 2017 from overdoses-- up slightly from 37 in 2016.

Marcy Patton, executive director of the Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Board, joined WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass to talk about that problem and all the factors that are playing into the increase.

Patton says the county simply needs more residential detox options. The funding for it is there, but they just need the services to be picked up.

"Right now we have quite a few beds available for detoxification and we do have some funding available for that," Patton said.

"When it comes to needing more long term, it's a lot more difficult to find those beds and we really have none of those in Columbiana County."

Patton says poverty issues don't help.

Columbiana County is in the bottom third when it comes to county income levels.

Columbiana is the 19th largest county in the state and she says the geographical size of the county is just one of the hurdles working against them in this fight.

"That brings some real challenges to us because transportation is probably one of the biggest barriers to people accessing treatment," she said.