Relief from the heat is in sight!

The hot temperatures that ended the weekend will stick around for Monday. The day will begin in the low 70's at sunrise, but quickly warm up making it to the low 90's once again in the afternoon.

A majority of the day will be dry, but muggy. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the day, but the greater chance will come after sunset.

Monday night will feature showers and storms as a cold front moves through the Valley. Tuesday may still feature some showers, but temperatures will be much cooler. High temperatures will be much more seasonable for the remainder of the workweek with temperatures near 80°.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant with dry conditions and sunshine before the chance for showers returns on Saturday.